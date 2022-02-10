Bhopal: 48th Khajuraho Dance Festival from February 20

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Akademi is going to organise the 48th Khajuraho Dance Festival from February 20 to 26.

It is being organised in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism in the Khajuraho Temples.

The seven-day international dance festival will begin with a kathak performance by disciples of Pandit Birju Maharaj from New Delhi.

It will be followed by the performance of Bharatnatyam dancer Shanta VP Dhananjayan and her troupe from Bangalore on the same day.

The performance of Odissi dancer Sujata Mohapatra, Bharatanatyam-Kathak dancer Nirupama Rajendra from Bangalore and Kuchpudi dancer Jai Ramarao and his troupe from New Delhi will be held February 21.

Mohiniattam by Neena Prasad (Trivandrum), Bharatnatyam by Pasharvnath Upadhyay (Bangalore), Kathak by Teena Tambe from (Mumbai), Kathak by Sonia Parchure (Mumbai), Kathakali- Bharatanatyam by Kalamandlam Sunil and Paris Laxmi (Kottayam, Kerala), Kathak –Udarta Netuma by Ragini Nagar (New Delhi) and Danuka Aaryavansa (Sri Lanka) will be showcased on February 22 and 23.

On February 24 and 25, Kuchipudi by Basant Kiran and troupe (Kadri, Andhra Pradesh), Kathak by Shavanri Jamenis and troupe (Pune), Bharatnatyam by Sandhya Purecha and her troupe (Mumbai), Kathak by Devika Devendra S Manglamukhi (Jaipur), Odissi group dance by Rudraksh Foundation (Bhuvneshwar) and Kathak by Nainika Ghosh and troupe (New Delhi ) will be presented.

The fest will be concluded with Bharatnatyam-Kathak by Shweta Devendra and Kshama Malviya (Bhopal), Manipuri dance by Tapasya and troupe (Imphal) and her Kathak by Shama Bhate and her troupe (Pune) will be held on February 26.

Besides dance performances, exhibitions, Art-Mart, Kalavarta, Hunar, Chalchitra and Alankaran Samaroh will be conducted under the fest. Some tourism activities like, heritage run, glamping village tour, e-bike tour, water rafting and Bundeli food festival will also be organised.

