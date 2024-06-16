Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Launch Healthy Madhya Pradesh Initiative To Ensure Youth Wellness

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to launch the Healthy Madhya Pradesh Initiative, aimed at conducting preventive healthcare tests for the youth across the state at Labh Mandapam on Sunday. MP Shankar Lalwani emphasised the campaign's goal to protect the youth from lifestyle diseases. The initiative includes comprehensive health tests and, if needed, doctor consultations to improve lifestyle habits. Previously, the Health of Indore campaign revealed alarming results.

Conducting tests on 250,000 residents, the survey indicated that nearly half the city's population might face serious health issues in the near future. This prompted a call to extend Indore's preventive health care model nationwide. In January 2024, former Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya endorsed this model for broader implementation. Current discussions with Health Minister JP Nadda aim to further this agenda. Highlighting the urgency, Dr Vinita Kothari noted the dire health statistics among Indore's youth, necessitating immediate action.

Dr Arun Agarwal, a cancer surgeon, and senior cardiologist Dr Bharat Rawat, along with social worker Gopal Goyal through the organization Chhavi, are key collaborators in this campaign. The Health of Indore campaign was a collaborative effort by Sansad Seva Sankalp, Central Lab, Red Cross Society, and Indian Medical Association. The Healthy Madhya Pradesh Initiative aims to replicate this success state-wide, starting with Indore.