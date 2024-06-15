MP: Youths Face Charges For 'Seizing Alleged Illegal Liquor'; Police Action Under Scrutiny In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A dramatic incident unfolded in Badipol village of Alirajpur district, where local youths, on Friday evening, intercepted a vehicle loaded with liquor, alleging it was being illegally transported to Gujarat. The vehicle, bearing an Indore registration number, was reportedly traveling from Udaipur to Kattiwada around 7:30 pm when it was stopped by tribal youth from the area. The youths claimed that the vehicle was loaded with illegal liquor and immediately informed the police and the villagers.

However, chaos ensued when, according to the villagers, the driver sped off recklessly, hitting two bikes in the process. The vehicle was eventually stopped in Medha village, roughly 4-5 kilometres away from the spot, and the police were alerted again. A video of the incident surfaced, showing Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar police station in-charge Gopal Parmar expressing anger towards the youths who intercepted the vehicle. Parmar was heard accusing the youths of harassment, questioning his conduct in his 25-year police career.

Despite the youths' efforts, the police later released the vehicle, citing that the liquor company employees had presented valid documents for the transportation. Following this, the police registered a case against Ken Singh, Keram Singh, and 15 others under various sections. The liquor company employees accused the youths of vandalism, assault, abuse, and issuing death threats. As the controversy deepens, calls for transparency and accountability in handling illegal liquor cases grow louder, putting the actions of the local authorities under intense scrutiny.

Cong leader accuses police of protecting illegal liquor trades

Congress leader Mahesh Patel responded strongly to the incident, accusing the police and excise department of protecting the illegal liquor trade in the district. Speaking to the media at the party office, Patel demanded immediate action against the liquor mafia and the responsible officers, threatening to gherao the SP office if no action is taken within two days.

Police station in-charge defends action

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar police station in-charge Gopal Parmar defended the police's actions, stating that the heavy vehicles carrying liquor were released only after verifying the documents. He confirmed that cases had been registered against the accused youths for vandalism, assault, and intimidation.