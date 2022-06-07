Railway employees demonstrate surrender of posts

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) Ratlam rail division demonstrated against the Railway Board directives to surrender 50% of the vacant posts other than the safety category and to press other pending demands.

WRMS spokesman Gaurav Dubey informed today that a demonstration was held at the Divisional rail Office and other places in the Ratlam rail division. He said that the effect of the Railway Board’s directives of surrendering vacant posts will result in surrendering 551 posts in the Ratlam rail division. He said that the demonstration at the Divisional Rail office was addressed by WRMS assistant general secretary B K Garg, WRMS divisional secretary Abhilash Nagar, president Rafiq Mansuri and other office-bearers.