Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Congress burn effigy of PM Modi in Agar

Raising slogans and holding placards in their hands, a number of party workers gathered at Chhawani Naka square and burnt an effigy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid police force

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party workers on Sunday staged demonstrations across Agar district in protest against the disqualification of their leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.

Raising slogans and holding placards in their hands, a number of party workers gathered at Chhawani Naka square and burnt an effigy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid police force. Earlier, they also observed silent protest for 6 hours at Gandhi Park.

Youth state secretary Hariom Yadav alleged that the Central government was suppressing the voice of opposition. Rahul Gandhi was being targeted because he has raised serious questions on democracy and big capitalists, said Yadav, adding that ‘it will not deter our fight for truth, and against tyranny. District president Banshilal Patidar expressed solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Centre of blatant misuse of central agencies to suppress the voice of opposition parties.

During the protest, district youth president Piyush Paliwal, former district president Babulal Yadav, district panchayat member Jeetu Patidar, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) national secretary Ankush Bhatnagar, Kamal Jatavand other leaders, and members also participated in the protest.  

