BJP will win 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh: JP Nadda addresses BJP workers in Bhopal

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National President JP Nadda arrived in Bhopal on Sunday morning. He was received at the Raja Bhoj Airport by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma and state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang.

FP Photo

Addressing the BJP workers, Nadda on Sunday said his party would win more than 200 out of 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are set to be held at the end of the year.

"The warm welcome accorded to me by the spirited BJP cadre shows we are going to more than 200 Assembly seats in MP," he said.

Nadda, along with the CM, also joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also attended the progam.

Later, Nadda will perform Bhoomi Pujan of the new BJP state office and will address the conference of divisional booth presidents of Bhopal and Narmadapuram at Motilal Nehru Stadium.