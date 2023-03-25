Bhopal: Why is JP Nadda's MP visit crucial?

File photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national president JP Nadda will visit Bhopal on Sunday. The party is all ready to welcome its boss, with Nadda's banners and hoarding standing tall on city's main spots.

This is the second time in two months when a top BJP leader is visiting Madhya Pradesh. On February 24, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Satna.

Now, the question is: Is this just a simple visit or there is more behind it?

Lawyer and politician Nadda took charge of the party's reins in January 2020 and needless to mention, since then the BJP has won several state elections.

It is worth noting, that BJP toppled the Congress government with the help of Jyotiraditya Scindia in March 2020-- just two months after Nadda joined as BJP's national president.

As state is due for assembly elections later this year, Nadda can be seen playing an important role in chalking out the strategy for to ace the upcoming polls.

During his Bhopal visit, he will be addressing the Booth Presidents' Convention at Lal Parade ground. BJP's state president VD Sharma and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present on the occasion.

Notably, BJP recently concluded its 10-day Booth Vistarak Abhiyan 2.0, which aimed to increase party's reach at rural and sub-urban level. Perhaps, the top BJP bosses will expect a report on the areas these booth presidents covered and number of people they were able to reach. So, they can start the designing the party's blueprint for the upcoming MP elections.

Shah attended Tribal's convention last month

On February 24, Home Minister Amit Shah also visited MP, where he visited Mahihar temple and inaugurated a medical college building. And most importantly, Shah participated in Kol tribe's convention held in Satna-- in an attempt to woo the Tribals population ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.