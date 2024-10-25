Shocking Video: Lizard Found Floating Inside Budweiser Beer Bottle In Telangana's Vikarabad

@TheSiasatDaily

In a shocking incident in Telangana’s Vikarabad, two men found a dead lizard inside a beer bottle they had purchased for an event.

As per reports, the two men, identified as Laxmikant Reddy and Anantayya from Kerelli village, bought liquor worth Rs 4,000 from a local wine shop in Dharur for a gathering. Their plans, however, took an unexpected turn when they noticed something unusual in a Budweiser beer bottle.

In a video circulating on social media, one of the men is seen shaking the bottle, showing the remains of a lizard floating inside.

Watch the video here:

Remains of a dead lizard were found in a beer bottle after two people from Dharur of Vikarabad district purchased liquor worth Rs 4000 from a local wine shop. pic.twitter.com/DaDmC2tRUH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 25, 2024

Reports suggest that soon after the incident the duo filed a complaint however the wine shop owner reportedly deflected responsibility, suggesting that the issue might have originated at the brewery level.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns about contamination in consumable products. This incident, though distressing, is not isolated. Similar reports of foreign objects, including animal remains, found in packaged food and beverages have emerged from various regions, raising questions about quality control standards.

As the video continues to spread, authorities are expected to investigate the source of contamination and address the growing concerns around product safety in the beverage industry.

Tension during public hearing on Pharma Village in Vikarabad

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, people staged violent protests and also attempted self-immolation against the proposed Pharma Village, forcing the authorities to postpone a public hearing in Vikarabad.

Local people, including women in Rotibanda Thanda in Dudyal Mandal, pelted stones at the car of Mandal Congress president Aveti Shekhar, resulting in injuries to him.

Some villagers doused kerosene on themselves attempting immolation to protest against the project. Police personnel intervened to stop them.

There was a scuffle between police and protesters near Panchayat Bhavan. The police resorted to lathicharge, injuring a few protesters.

Following the protest, the officials postponed the public hearing on Pharma Village, a cluster for pharma companies.

The protesters alleged that mandal Congress president Shekhar was supporting Pharma Village, which poses a threat to their livelihood. When he arrived in the village, the protesters tried to attack him.

The police escorted the Congress leader to Panchayat Bhavan but the villagers tried to barge into the building, leading to high tension. Police then resorted to lathi charges to control the mob.