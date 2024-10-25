 Big Crackdown By Delhi Police: 7 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested In Major Operation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBig Crackdown By Delhi Police: 7 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested In Major Operation

Big Crackdown By Delhi Police: 7 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested In Major Operation

In a crackdown on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested at least seven suspected shooters who were planning to target someone in Rajasthan, officials here said on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | FPJ

New Delhi, Oct 25: In a crackdown on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested at least seven suspected shooters who were planning to target someone in Rajasthan, officials here said on Friday.

The arrests come days after the sensational murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12. The Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

The officials said that the seven arrests were made from Punjab and other states and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from those nabbed.

It is suspected that they were planning to target someone in Rajasthan on the direction of Arzoo Bishnoi, who is a close confidant of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an officer said.

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo's Financial Struggles: Despite ₹17,759 Crore Income In Q2 FY25, The Airline Suffers A ₹986.7 Crore Loss As Costs Soar; Check Details
IndiGo's Financial Struggles: Despite ₹17,759 Crore Income In Q2 FY25, The Airline Suffers A ₹986.7 Crore Loss As Costs Soar; Check Details
Suriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away (VIDEO)
Suriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away (VIDEO)
Viral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified
Viral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 1: Sharpoorji Palonji's Construction Arm Gets Tepid Response For Their ₹5,430 Crore Public Offer
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 1: Sharpoorji Palonji's Construction Arm Gets Tepid Response For Their ₹5,430 Crore Public Offer
Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder Case: 2 Contract Killing Gangs Refused To Shoot NCP Leader Over Unpaid ₹50...
article-image

He said the accused are being further interrogated and it will also be probed if they are in many manner linked the attack on Baba Siddique.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big Crackdown By Delhi Police: 7 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested In Major Operation

Big Crackdown By Delhi Police: 7 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested In Major Operation

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 25, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 25, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 25, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 25, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 25, 2024 - Nirmal NR-403 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 25, 2024 - Nirmal NR-403 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

'CIA Stooge, This Is Doxxing': Journalist Faces Massive Backlash Over Report On Ex-Bangladesh PM...

'CIA Stooge, This Is Doxxing': Journalist Faces Massive Backlash Over Report On Ex-Bangladesh PM...