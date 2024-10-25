Video: Villagers Torture And Humiliate Man In UP's Jhansi, Shave Head & Hang Him Upside Down For Refusing Menial Work

@janabkhan08

A disturbing video has emerged on social media showing a man being humiliated and tortured in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Baba Kabutara from Padri village, alleged that he was targeted for refusing to work as a labourer to prepare fodder and clean animal waste for a group of influential villagers.

According to reports, on Wednesday, while he was working on a farm harvesting peanuts, he was abducted by four men from Takori village. The accused allegedly dragged him to the road, forced him into a car, and took him to Takori village, where they subjected him to brutal treatment.

Reports further suggest that the rowdy men tied Kabutara’s hands and legs, hung me upside down from a tree, and filled his mouth with water, causing me to choke. As he begged for mercy, they laughed and continued to torture him. The harrowing ordeal did not end there. The assailants then shaved his head, paraded him around the village, and recorded the incident, which was later shared on social media, bringing further humiliation to the victim.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video Congress party in a post on X said, "This is a heartbreaking picture of BJP's jungle raj, where the dignity and self-respect of poor and helpless labourers is openly trampled upon. Where the police, administration and government work only for the protection of the bullies and criminals, but there is no hearing for the poor. Shameful."

यूपी के झांसी से एक वायरल वीडियो सामने आया है।



वीडियो में कुछ लोग एक आदमी के जबरन बाल काट रहे हैं।



इनका गुनाह सिर्फ इतना था कि इन्होंने दबंगों के यहां बेगारी करने से मना कर दिया।



फिर क्या था...



घमंड के नशे में चूर दबंगों ने इनके साथ मार-पीट की, पेड़ से उल्टा लटका दिया,… pic.twitter.com/kp2FEZGFA7 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 25, 2024

Local police have registered a case against the four accused in the matter. However, the victim claimed that the perpetrators continued to threaten him, pressuring him to drop the case. He stated that he narrowly escaped another confrontation on Thursday night, expressing his determination not to compromise despite the intimidation.

As per reports, authorities have assured that an investigation is underway, with the public calling for strict action to prevent further harassment and ensure justice for the victim.