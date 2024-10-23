 VIDEO: Reel Obsession Gets Youths In Trouble; Filming Fake Kidnapping Scene Sparks Public & Police Action In UP's Muzaffarnagar
Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
Reel Obsession Gets Youths In Trouble | X

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident which came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, three young men got into trouble for filming a fake kidnapping reel to upload on social media in broad daylight. Their dramatic, movie-like act caused confusion among locals, who believed the kidnapping was real. The youngsters had to face trouble as the people opposed to their act for kidnapping the youngster who from a roadside food stall. The viral video invited police action into the matter.

The reel was being shot in the Khatauli area, where the youths were trying to shoot a mock kidnapping at a public place. The video shows two young men on a bike stopping near a roadside food stall, pretending to kidnap another man by making him inhale a fake sedative. They pulled the man on their bike as he fell unconscious after inhaling the sedative. People nearby thought it was a real abduction and surrounded the youths. As the situation escalated, the youths had to show the locals their camera which was placed at some distance.

Luckily, they were quick in realising the danger of the situation, as they quickly revealed that they were recording a video and showed their camera to the crowd. However, the situation did not end there. After the video went viral on social media, the police stepped in to investigate. Now, the authorities are working to identify the individuals involved in the viral video.

The police said, "Today, a video went viral on social media showing three boys filming a fake kidnapping in a public place in Khatauli town. The video caused panic among the locals, and now the police are working on identifying the boys involved in the video."

