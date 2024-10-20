Tragic! Youth Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor While Filming Slow Motion Reel In UP's Agra; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Youth Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor While Filming Slow Motion Reel | X

Agra: In a tragic incident, a youth lost his life while making reels in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The young man died while shooting in slow motion for Instagram reel after falling from the third floor after he opened a railing which was installed on the floor for protection. The youth died after suffering injuries to his head and neck in the incident. The video showed blood on the floor and inside the lift.

The incident occurred in Sarrafa Bazar which falls under the Sarrafa Bazar Police Station area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The horrific incident in which the youth died while shooting a video was caught on camera and the footage is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the youth who was accompanied by his friends is seen shooting a video for reels.

Warning: Disturbing Video. Viewer's Discretion Advised

The youth is seen in the video dancing in slow motion and walking towards his friend who is seen sitting at some distance from him. He approaches his friend while dancing and walking in slow motion for reel. As soon as he opens the protective railing installed on the floor, he slips and falls from the third floor to the ground. One of his friends also tried to catch him as he was able to hold the iron grill for a fraction of a second. However, he fails to get hold of the youth and he falls to the ground.

His friends rush towards him after he falls to the floor and suffers serious injuries. There are reports that they rushed the severely injured youth to the hospital where the authorities declared him dead on arrival. It can be seen in the video that a lot of blood loss was caused to the youth after falling from the height of around three floors. He died on the spot due to the impact after suffering serious injuries to his head and neck.

Many incidents of youths losing their lives following their passion of making reels to become famous on social media have come to the fore in the recent past. They risk their lives for a few likes and followers on social media. In a recent incident a woman fell into gorge and lost her life while reversing her car in Maharashtra's Aurangabad while she was shooting for a reel to upload on social media.