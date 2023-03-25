MP: J&K LG Manoj Sinha served legal notice over his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's law degree

MP: Journalist and Gandhian Rakesh Pathak sends notice to J&K Lieutenant Governor over his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's degree | Twitter

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Senior journalist and Gandhian Rakesh Pathak has sent a legal notice to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over his ‘Mahatma Gandhi did not have a law degree’ remarks, on Saturday.

In the notice, Pathak has said that the Lieutenant Governor's statement has tarnished Mahatma Gandhi’s image in the whole country and not only in the country but in the entire world.

Further in the notice, he said that the Lieutenant Governor tried to tarnish Mahatma Gandhi’s educational qualification and humiliated him posthumously.

Notably, during an event in Gwalior on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir LG Governor Sinha stirred controversy with his comments-- "Mahatma Gandhi never had a law degree, but only a High School diploma."

Sinha has received backlash from Gandhians and the opposition Congress after a video of him giving the statement went viral on social media.

Sinha was trying to make a point of ‘only a degree is not education’, when he said, “Very few people know this. It is a myth among educated people that Gandhi Ji had a law degree. He did not have any degree. I know many people will oppose me on this but I will talk with facts.”