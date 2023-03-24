WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi never had law degree, but only High School diploma, says J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi only had a High School degree and no law degree, says J&K Lieutant Governor Manoj Sinha | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a controversial statement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutant Governor Manoj Sinha said that Mahatma Gandhi never had a law degree, but only a High School diploma. He was speaking at an event in Gwalior on Thursday and his video has now gone viral on social media.

Raising questions on the Father of the Nation’s education, Sinha said, “Very few people know this. It is a myth among educated people that Gandhi Ji had a law degree. He did not have any degree. I know many people will oppose me on this but I will talk with facts.”

“Who will say that Gandhi Ji was not educated, nobody has the courage. But did you know he did not have a single university degree or qualification. There are many of us who think that Mahatma Gandhi had a law degree but he did not. His only qualification was a High School degree. He qualified to practice law, he did not have a law degree’, he said.

He further added, “Look at how educated he was and he became Father of the Nation…only a degree is not education.”

Sinha had come to Gwalior to take part in a program held in the memory of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia at a private university as the chief guest. At the event, he released the second volume of the book “Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Rachnakaron Ki Nazar Mein”, edited by Chancellor Ramashankar Singh.

Congress's objection

Sinha’s statement has stirred the political pot of the state and Congress has taken objection to the statement.

Madhya Pradesh Congress media in-charge Piyush Babele said in a tweet, “There has been a lot of tension since questions were raised on the degrees of Modi ji and Smriti Irani. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is saying in a program in Gwalior that Mahatma Gandhi did not have any degree. Sir, he was a barrister with a degree.. Why are you dealing with him in their affair?