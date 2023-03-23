Madhya Pradesh: Case of minor’s murder solved in 15 hours in Dhar, 2 arrested

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amjhera police arrested two persons and claimed to have solved minor boy’s murder case within 15 hours.

As per reports, Amjhera police received information about a minor’s body in Panchpipliya village at 4 am on March 22. The boy was identified as 15-year-old Vishal Radhu.

Later a case was registered. During investigation, police came to know that the boy had gone out with friends after attending a wedding function.

The duo was called to police station. During interrogation, the duo told the cops that they were sitting beneath a peepal tree when Lalu and Kal Singh arrived on the scene and started beating the victim. Vishal later succumbed to serious injuries. The police arrested the duo while they were trying to flee to Gujarat.

During investigation, the accused allegedly admitted to the crime over old rivalry. Police also recovered weapon used in the crime.