MP: 35 people pledge to donate cadaver in Dhar, 100 to give away eyes

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): To observe martyr’s day on Thursday, Human Services Welfare Committee in association with local institutions organised a mega-campaign aiming at spreading awareness and execution for body-organ-eye donation in Dhar district.

ADM KL Meena, CSP Devendra Singh Dhurve along with administrative employees and locals donated over hundred units of blood. Local MLA Neena Vikram Verma accompanied veteran social worker Samandar Singh Patel and paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev who lost their lives during the struggle for independence.

Over 35 people pledged to donate their body, more than 100 people filled form for eye donation and four for organ donation during the camp. Over 200 workers of 50 organizations actively took part in the event. Dr Sanjay Bhandari and paramedical staff of health department rendered services at the camp. Anshul Sharma, a committee member commended blood donors and presented ‘certificates of recognition’ to them. Social worker Ashish Basu highlighted stories of people whose lives have been saved through blood donation and cited it as a highest service to humanity.