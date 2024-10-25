Rajasthan: State Government Exam Cancelled Following Mass Cheating Report

Representative Image | Representative Image

After a report of mass cheating, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has cancelled the Recruitment Examination of Revenue Officer (RO) Grade-2 and Executive Officer (EO) Grade-4.

RPSC Secretary Ramniwas Mehta said that the Commission had conducted the RO and EO recruitment examination for 111 posts on May 14, 2023. 1 lakh 96 thousand 483 candidates had appeared in it and 311 candidates were selected for eligibility check and document verification.

There were reports of mass cheating through the Bluetooth and electronic devices at the examination centers. The RPSC had registered a case in Bikaner regarding this after the exam and had asked the Special Operation Group (SOG) to investigate the complaints received.

“The Additional Director General ATS and SOG had given several confidential information to the Commission in August this year and arrested many accused in the case registered on October 19th The report and facts revealed that the paper was leaked. Many candidates had cheated using Bluetooth. In such a situation, the Commission has decided to cancel the examination and conduct it again,” said the RPSC Secretary.

On October 19, SOG conducted raids in seven districts including Nagaur, Jodhpur, Churu, Hanumangarh, Sikar, Jaipur and Bikaner and arrested 28 accused. Of these, 11 are government employees.

ADG SOG VK Singh said that 17 accused, including 11 candidates, involved in the conspiracy of paper leak and use of Bluetooth were arrested and presented in the court.