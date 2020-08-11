Rahat Indore Ki, Beta Bharat Ka

Log har mod pe

ruk ruk ke

sambhalte kyun hain

Itna darte hain toh

Ghar se nikalte kyun hai

Like all of us, famed poet and shayar Rahat Indori was confined to his house ever since the pandemic broke out and the lockdown began.

But unlike lesser mortals, the COVID-19 'scare' could not muzzle the sensitive poet. He had an indomitable spirit, and a heart which bled when Indore was defamed.

When two women doctors sustained injuries recently after a medical team was attacked at Tat Patti Bakhal area, Rahat was vocal about the incident.

"...I hang my head in shame because of what happened in my city. These people are our protectors. They had come to check on our health and to help us. Everybody is shocked at the way they were treated. Indore is a very cultured city. The incident brings a bad name to not just Indore, but the entire country," he said.

Even today when he had tested coronavirus positive, he was full of life and zest and went on to say, "Do not visit me or make phone calls to take my news, check Twitter or social media for my updates."

Little did Indore know that one of its brightest sons had very little "time left".