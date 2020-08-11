Rahat Indori passes away: Legendary poet's life in a nutshell

Indore: From the little boy sharing his thoughts in melody in Ranipura, Indore to one the greatest Urdu poets aka Shayar, Rahat Indori died on Tuesday afternoon, after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Born to Rafatullah Qureshi, a cloth mill worker and Maqbool Un Nisa Begum, he grew up in Ranipura.

Fascinated with Urdu language, Indori grew up learning and using the language in day-to-day communication. As he passed the phase of a rebellious teenager and became a hopeful youth, it was usual to spot him with his friends sharing his thoughts in Shayari in front of shops in Ranipura.

Indori looked like any other youngster until he recited his poems and dazzled the listener’s mind.

To polish his skills, he completed schooling from Nutan School Indore and graduation from Islamia Karimia College, Indore.