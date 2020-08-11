Rahat Indori passes away: When 'Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka Nahi' went viral on Valentine's Day 2020

Renowned poet Rahat Indori succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Aurobindo hospital, Madhya Pradesh. Indori had gone through the COVID-19 test after experiencing initial symptoms of the disease. In his last tweet, he had appealed to the people to pray for his health so that he wins over the disease.

The well-known Urdu poet had also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs. Recently, his poem titled 'Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi….’ became the inspiration for many meme makers amid the pandemic and social distancing. Even Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle had used the catchphrase for a social distancing advisory. However, it was ahead of Valentines Day 2020 that the first two lines of the poem had gone viral on the internet. While several netizens shared memes and jokes about being single, others had used Rahat Indori's popular shayari to urge guys to avoid Valentines Day celebrations.

After Rahat Indori's demise, several fans took to Twitter to remember his poem. A user wrote, "Bulati Hai magar jaane Ka Nahi.... RIP #RahatIndori sir, you will be remembered for Forever and your void can't be filled."