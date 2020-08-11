Indore: CM Shivraj, former CM Kamal Nath, and other politicians mourn the death of Rahat Indori

Renowned poet Rahat Indori succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Aurobindo hospital, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the COO of Shri Aurobindo Hospital Rajeev Singh, Indori was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night. “He was shifted to Aurobindo from a private hospital and his condition was critical. He breathed his last between 4.15 pm to 4.30 pm,” Singh said.

Chief minister Kamal Nath mourned the sudden demise of the noted Urdu poet. Taking to the micro blogging site, the CM said, "The death of everybody's favourite Rahat Indori, a famous poet who ruled millions of hearts with his poetry, is an irreparable loss to Madhya Pradesh and the country. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this immense grief."