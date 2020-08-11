Indore: CM Shivraj, former CM Kamal Nath, and other politicians mourn the death of Rahat Indori

Renowned poet Rahat Indori succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Aurobindo hospital, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.
According to the COO of Shri Aurobindo Hospital Rajeev Singh, Indori was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night. “He was shifted to Aurobindo from a private hospital and his condition was critical. He breathed his last between 4.15 pm to 4.30 pm,” Singh said.
Chief minister Kamal Nath mourned the sudden demise of the noted Urdu poet. Taking to the micro blogging site, the CM said, "The death of everybody's favourite Rahat Indori, a famous poet who ruled millions of hearts with his poetry, is an irreparable loss to Madhya Pradesh and the country. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this immense grief."
Former CM Kamal Nath also expressed his grief. Through his twitter handle, Nath said, "Famous poet! I am shocked to hear the news of the sad demise of Indori Sahab, the country's pride.
We got news of him being unwell this morning, we all prayed that he would be well soon but he left us suddenly, untimely, cannot believe it."
Jitu Patwari said' "Eminent poet Rahat Indori's death is very sad. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May God grant peace to the departed soul and family to bear this sorrow."
