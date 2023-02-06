Ragging incident: Fighting breaks out between students in Badnawar

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of fighting between students of class 12 and 11 in the name of ragging was reported at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Multhan village of Badnawar tehsil in Dhar district. More than 10 students were injured in the brawl.

Meanwhile, local SDM and the district collector are clueless about the incident as the school principal Awadhesh Nigam did not immediately inform the police and attempted to cover up the matter.

Sources claimed that the students who were injured were not even taken to Badnawar Civil Hospital for treatment. Later, it was discovered that the students who were assaulted and later treated in the school were sent home.

It has also been revealed that the students allegedly harassed the victims in the name of ragging around 15 days ago and the principal had kept the matter under wraps even then.

Even on Monday, the principal had not informed the SDM or the school's head collector about the situation.

SDM Megha Panwar said that she only learned about the incident from media persons and will speak with the principal.

Sub-inspector (SI) AS Ghuraiya stated that when they got the information, a Dial 100 vehicle rushed to the school. However, the principal has not yet informed the police. There has also been no report filed.

Even district collector Priyank Mishra said he, too, had not received any information about the incident and will look into the matter.

On Monday afternoon, after receiving information, preparations were made to bring ten injured students to the Civil Hospital for treatment, but they were never brought.

On the other hand, when the parents learned about the fight, they became concerned. They called the school to find out what happened. However, no satisfactory response was given to them.

The annual examination is scheduled for next month and meanwhile, the ragging incident has created panic among students. It is likely to have an impact on their studies as well.

