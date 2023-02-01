Madhya Pradesh: Only 4 members attend BJP meet on Vikas Yatra in Badnawar

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A crisis management meeting of the BJP to assess preparedness for the ‘Vikas Yatra’ ahead of the upcoming Assembly election was attended only by four members on Sunday.

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly polls, BJP plans to ramp up its connect with the people by organising marches. On Sunday, BJP held a crisis management meeting at Janpad Panchayat office to assess preparedness ahead of constituency level ‘Vikas Yatra ’kickstarting from February 5. City council president representative Shekhar Yadav, former district general secretary (BJP) Manoj Somani also attended the meeting.

The march will be kickstarted from Bordi village and will terminate at Govindpura village on February 25. Besides telling voters about the work done by the ruling government, yatra is aimed at spreading awareness about welfare schemes.

Yatra would come Badnawar n February 10. A Bhagoriya group would be performing various cultural dances at night halt of yatra.

It was alleged that neither a press note related to the meeting was issued nor important/ veteran party leaders and representatives were invited.

Tehsildar Ajmer Singh Gaur said that members of crisis management group were informed about the meeting. Representatives of the ruling party would have to ensure active participation of its members. Veteran leader Shivram Raghuvanshi said that out of 35 members, only four members turned up at the meeting.