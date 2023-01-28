Madhya Pradesh: Excise dept seizes 72 litres liquor in Badnawar

FP Photo |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the directives of district collector Priyanka Mishra and under the guidance of assistant excise commissioner Vikram Deepsagar and assistant district excise officer Prashant Mandloi, excise circle Badnawar arrested one accused and seized 72 bulk litres of liquor from him. The accused has been identified as Jitendra Meda, 26, a resident of Saktali village under Badnawar police station. The total value of the seized liquor stands at around Rs 28,000. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 34 (1) (a) and 34 (2) of the Excise Act. The action was taken by excise sub-inspectors Munendrasinh Jadaun, Rajendrasinh Chauhan, excise constables Parmanand Chaudhary and Kamal Verma.

