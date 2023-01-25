Madhya Pradesh: Power company workers continue indefinite strike in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of Madhya Pradesh Electricity Employees Welfare Federation, employees of power companies and outsourced electricity workers across the state have been on an indefinite strike since January 21. The strike aims to get their charter of five-point demands accepted by the state government.

Nearly, 1k employees, officers and engineers of Dhar and 270 workers from Badnawar town have boycotted work and are on a dharna due to which departmental work has been affected.

Demanding restoration of the old pension scheme as well as regularisation of their jobs, hike in accident insurance amount, were the main aims of the strike. After the assurance of the government to meet their demands, employees postponed the agitation for 15 days, but due to inaction from the government, they have resumed their indefinite strike.

Superintendent engineer of the Electricity Board (Western Region) have written to the SP regarding shortage of power employees and security of power grid and offices amid growing resentment among people due to power blackout.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Forest department sets up trap cage to capture stray hyena in Badnawar

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)