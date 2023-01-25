e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Forest department sets up trap cage to capture stray hyena in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Forest department sets up trap cage to capture stray hyena in Badnawar

A labourer working in his agricultural field was attacked by a stray hyena which caused major injuries to him

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In order to trap a wild animal, possibly a hyena straying around, a team of the forest department put cages at different locations in Kathoriya village of Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district.

A labourer working in his agricultural field was attacked by a stray hyena which caused major injuries to him. On hearing his screams, other farmers working in adjacent fields rushed to help following which animal ran away and hid in the forest area.

After the officials learned of the hyena’s presence in the area, it triggered a sense of panic among the residents. Forest Guard Radheshyam Meda along with forest workers set up a trap cage to capture the hyena and launched a departmental-level search operation to catch it.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two commit suicide, third dies accidentally in Badnawar
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Forest department sets up trap cage to capture stray hyena in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Forest department sets up trap cage to capture stray hyena in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Collector sanctions financial help to bereaved sisters in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Collector sanctions financial help to bereaved sisters in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Incomplete road works results to problems for commuters in Meghnagar

Madhya Pradesh: Incomplete road works results to problems for commuters in Meghnagar

Madhya Pradesh: National Girl Child Week celebrated in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: National Girl Child Week celebrated in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Preparations for Khelo India going on a war footing in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Preparations for Khelo India going on a war footing in Khargone