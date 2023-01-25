Madhya Pradesh: Forest department sets up trap cage to capture stray hyena in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In order to trap a wild animal, possibly a hyena straying around, a team of the forest department put cages at different locations in Kathoriya village of Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district.

A labourer working in his agricultural field was attacked by a stray hyena which caused major injuries to him. On hearing his screams, other farmers working in adjacent fields rushed to help following which animal ran away and hid in the forest area.

After the officials learned of the hyena’s presence in the area, it triggered a sense of panic among the residents. Forest Guard Radheshyam Meda along with forest workers set up a trap cage to capture the hyena and launched a departmental-level search operation to catch it.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)