Madhya Pradesh: Two commit suicide, third dies accidentally in Badnawar

Representative Photo |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons from Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district committed suicide at different places in the tehsil while the third died by accidentally drinking poison.

In the first incident reported from Kakraj village, one 30-year-old Rahul, son of Luna Katariya committed suicide by hanging with a belt in his field. The incident was reported on Saturday morning and as soon as the deceased's family and villagers came to know, they brought down an unconscious Rahul and rushed him to Badnawar hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In another incident, two persons from Salariyapada village under the Borda gram panchayat in Badnawar tehsil died while undergoing treatment at Badnawar and Ratlam hospitals. Family members of the deceased duo informed that they had consumed some poisonous substance on Thursday and were referred to Badnawar and Ratlam for treatment.

According to information, in Salariapada, Rajaram, 40, son of Shambhu Bhil was drinking alcohol at home. Only then his brother-in-law Bhuralal, 38, son of Moti Bhil of Daimapada panchayat reached Semalkheda.

On Bhuralal’s arrival, Rajaram told him that he had mixed poison in the liquor, but Bhuralal did not believe him and he also consumed this liquor.

After some time their health started deteriorating and they were brought to Badnawar Civil Hospital for treatment. Where Rajaram died during treatment. While Bhuralal being in critical condition was referred to Ratlam where he too died. Meanwhile, police registered a case in the matter and handed over bodies to the kin after post-mortem.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)