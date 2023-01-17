Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet minister Dattigaon's birthday celebrated with pomp in Badnawar

e-Paper Get App
Throughout the day, party leaders and workers wished him

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): State industry policy and investment promotion minister and Badnawar MLA Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon celebrated his birthday among his supporters here on Monday.

Dattigaon came to Badnawar from Bhopal in the morning where hundreds of his supporters welcomed him. He started his day by visiting the Chaitanya Veer Hanuman temple at Chowpatty. Followed by this, his supporters took out a rally.

Throughout the day, party leaders and workers wished him. Overwhelmed by the reception on the occasion, Dattigaon said that this honour and love given to him inspires him to serve more. He said, his family is not limited to just five members, but the entire Badnawar region is his family.

The programme was also addressed by Rajesh Aggarwal, vice chairman of Civil Supplies Corporation, former district general secretary Manoj Somani, district in-charge minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary and district BJP vice president Rajeev Yadav.

Municipal council president Meena Yadav, district president Ashakunwar Solanki and hundreds of his supporters from all over the region participated in the programme.

article-image

