Madhya Pradesh: Police solve blind murder case within 48 hrs, three arrested in Badnawar

During subsequent interrogation, Mansukh allegedly accepted to have committed the crime with help of Ajay and Dilip’s wife

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Representative Image |
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar police arrested three persons, including deceased’s wife, and claimed to have solved the case within 48 hours. The deceased, identified as Dilip Patidar (35) was found dead on January 13.

SDOP Sher Singh Bhuriya to reporters that Patidar’s wife was the main accused. Dilip’s body with head smashed with a rock was found in Dholana village of Badnawar town on January 13. A special team led by Badnawar SHO Akash Singh Hindoliya nabbed the accused.

During investigation, it was revealed that deceased’s wife had extra-marital affair with Mansukh Patidar of Mangrol village. After being rebuked by Dilip, his wife conspired with Mansukh and his accomplice Ajay Patidar to eliminate him.

During subsequent interrogation, Mansukh allegedly accepted to have committed the crime with help of Ajay and Dilip’s wife. The trio took the victim to a farm. Followed a heated argument, the trio killed Dilip and later smashed his head to prevent identification.

The trio was later produced before a court from where they were sent to police remand.

Sub Inspector Akash Singh, ASI Prahlad Singh Bora, cyber cell constable Prashant, woman constable Nihal Kunwar played a major role in solving the case. The SP later announced reward for the team.

