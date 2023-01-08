Madhya Pradesh: 5 of a family injured as car overturns after hitting bluebuck in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A local BJP leader and four members of his family were injured as the car they were travelling in overturned after hitting a bluebuck on Lebad-Nayagaon road near Multhan village on Saturday. The animal too sustained major injuries in the mishap.

BJP leader Jitendra Modi, wife Darshana, brother Pankaj, his wife Sarika and cousin Ritesh were returning from Ratlam to Badnawar when they met with an accident. Modi, who was behind the wheels, lost control over the car after hitting the animal.

The vehicle skidded off the road and overturned. All passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to civil hospital, Badnawar. Ritesh, who suffered a fracture, was referred to Ratlam. Later all were referred to Indore hospital. The condition of the injured is said to be stable. They have suffered fractures and spine injuries.

Last year, two people (including a policeman) lost their lives in separate accidents after hitting bluebucks.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Head constable at SDM office found dead under suspicious circumstances in Badnawar