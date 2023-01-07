Madhya Pradesh: Head constable at SDM office found dead under suspicious circumstances in Badnawar

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old head constable posted at the SDM office in Badnawar was found dead under suspicious circumstances on duty hours on Saturday.

As per details, the deceased person was identified as Kushal Singh Katare (50), posted as head constable in sub-treasury at Badnawar tehsil office. Thawar Girwal, the watchman noticed him lying on the ground of sub-treasury and raised an alarm. Upon getting information about the incident, SI AS Wakle, Chandni Singar, ASI Prahlad Singh Bora along with the team rushed to the scene and called Sardarpur SDOP Ramsingh Meda, Kanwan TI Deepak Singh Chauhan and FSL officer Ratlam Atul Mittal to the spot. His body was taken into custody and sent to civil hospital for post-mortem.

Katare was earlier appointed at Badnawar police station and recently promoted as head constable. He belonged to Bajna village of Ratlam district. A preliminary investigation suggested that he might have died due to cardiac arrest at night. Officials have registered a case in connection with the incident and have initiated investigation into the matter. The reason for death could be ascertained after autopsy report. There were no suspects so far.