Madhya Pradesh: 85 years old woman killed, 3 injured as car turns turtle in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman in the age group of 85 years died while three passengers were injured after a car they were travelling in turned turtle near Kanwan village on Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane on Friday. One person is critical.

The mishap occurred when they were travelling from Indore to Neemuch after attending a wedding function. The deceased has been identified as Margaret Michael Rosaria, (85), a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan. The deceased’s son named Edward Michael Rosaria (50) suffered major injuries whereas the daughter-in-law Steffie (48) and their son Asher (25) were also injured.

Although the reason for the accident could not be ascertained but it is suspected that the driver might have lost control over the vehicle which led to the accident. The car was damaged badly and all passengers were thrown out of the car and suffered major injuries. All three injured were rushed to civil hospital, Badnawar, with help of veteran Congress leader Sharad Singh Sisodiya and later referred to Indore for further treatment.

After preliminary investigation, the body was sent for post-mortem and a case was registered. The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem