Madhya Pradesh: Jains community traders pull down shutters over declaring Shikharji a tourist spot in Badnawar

Markets remaine completely closed till noon

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 10:51 PM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Traders of the Jain community in Badnawar town observed a half-day bandh on Wednesday as a mark of protest against the Jharkhand government’s decision to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji, Jain pilgrimage centre into an eco-tourism spot. 

Auction in Krishi Upaj Mandi was halted, while the main market area, Badi Chowpaty was opened after noon. Scores of Jain community members took part in a silent protest march, which terminated at the bus-stand. A delegation of community members handed over a memorandum to SDM Megha Panwar addressed to the PM and President.

The memo was read by Pawan Jain, who stated that if the Jain pilgrimage centre is announced as a tourist place it may lose its sanctity. Government should withdraw its decision immediately to ensure that the sacredness of the holy place is not disturbed by tourists. Sammed Shikharji is located on the Parasnath Hills in Giridih district and is considered one of the most revered pilgrimages by all sects of the Jain community as they consider that 20 out of the 24 Tirthankars (saviors and spiritual teachers) attained salvation here.

