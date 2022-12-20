Madhya Pradesh: Man dies after bike hits nilgai, one injured in Badnawar

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A man died in a freak accident on Tuesday evening as the motorcycle he was riding on collided with a Nilgai on the road along Lebad – Nayagaon four-lane road. The woman pillion rider was injured.

The deceased has been identified as Champalal Jaiswal, (50), a resident of Palwada village whereas Bhuribai Kalal, (35), who hails from Betma town has received injuries around her head, face and upper body parts. Both were rushed to the civil hospital with the help of Toll Plaza vehicle where Champalal succumbed to grave injuries while undergoing medical treatment.

It was learnt that they were returning from Ratlam to Dhamnod when they met with the accident. The post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted on Wednesday morning. The injured woman has been referred to the district hospital.