Madhya Pradesh: Civic body staff clashes over trivial issue, case filed in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Civic body employees clashed over trivial issue in Badnawar council office of Dhar district. A case has been filed.

As per details, scheme branch in charge (city council) Gajendra Sharma of Badi Chowpati in his complaint to police said that wife of Nilesh Gurjar, who is currently posted in city council office, had died in an accident about three years back.

He had applied for online registration under Madhya Pradesh Jankalyan Sambal Yojana. He did not receive any money even after several months. Irked over the delay, he accused Gajendra of blocking his application.

This led to an argument between the two which soon turned physical. Other office employees tried to intervene and stop the clash.

Gajendra Sharma received minor injuries and underwent medical treatment. A case was registered by the police and further investigation is underway.