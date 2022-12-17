Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers discuss Badnawar Parivartan Yatra

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In order to discuss the preparations for the Badnavar Parivartan Yatra of Congress, a conference was organised here in Badnawar on Friday and a large number of party workers participated in it.

Yatra will be taken out by the Congress from December 20 in the Badnawar assembly constituency. The party worker's conference was organised at Tirupati Marriage Garden with the aim of making the workers aware and active.

On this occasion, the guests said that we have to unite to strengthen the Congress and fight against the BJP. Whoever gets the ticket, our target is to ensure Vijayashree for the Congress candidate from Badnawar assembly constituency in 2023. This yatra has been organised with this aim in mind.

Block Congress president Kamal Singh Patel, Niranjanpal Singh Panwar, Suresh Patidar, Abhishek Singh Rathore Tinku Bana, Ashish Bhakar and Abhishek Talla Modi also addressed on the occasion.

More than 500 workers attended the conference. Everyone took a pledge for Congress victory. They talked about strengthening the Congress by participating in maximum numbers in the Badnawar Parivartan Yatra.

