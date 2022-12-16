Madhya Pradesh: 14 passengers injured as bus overturns in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): At least 14 people were injured after a bus in which they were travelling overturned in Badnawar of Dhar district on Friday.

The Shree Veer Travels bus (carrying registration number GJ 01 HT 0909) was on its way from Ahmedabad to Indore when the mishap occurred on Petlawad road near Anandashree Petrol Pump. A bus carrying 40 passengers overturned when the driver tried to reverse the bus in front of a building. He suddenly seemed to lose control and the bus overturned. The local people rushed to rescue the injured passengers as their cries rent the air.

On being informed, 108 ambulance and TI Dinesh Singh Chouhan reached at the scene and rushed the injured passengers to the civil hospital. Those injured have been identified as Sajnabai Jat, Jitendra Yadav, Raghvendra Singh, etc. Passenger Sajna Bai’s right hand was stuck inside the bus and she was rescued with help of a crane (machine), she suffered minor injuries. Tehsildar Ajmer Singh Gaur also reached the hospital and inquired about undergoing treatment at hospital. Councilor Mahipal Singh Panwar, Ganesh Nagru ensured necessary arrangements at the hospital.

Just a day after 46 people were injured and one person lost his life in a head-on collision between two buses on the Indore-Khandwa Road under the Simrol police station area another bus accident took place in the region. Thankfully no one has been killed in the accident in Badnawar, Dhar district even though 14 passengers have been injured