PBD Guest Interview: Nilesh Vyas ‘After a ‘clean sweep’, Indore must aim for the peak’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Indore has become the cleanest city and it has all the potential to be the ‘most liveable city’ of India. Indoreans are big-hearted people and now they should take up the challenge to make the city pollution-free with better traffic management and the best public transport services,” the founder of enterprise software company Ascentt, NRI Nilesh Vyas, told Free Press.

Vyas, a proud Indori, is living in San Francisco for the last 25 years but never misses his trip to Indore especially to carry “home” his stock of sev and poha!

“Indore is on the rise, especially in infrastructure. While the Metro project is underway, the country’s biggest airport is also proposed to be developed here. The city is also turning into an IT hub as well as the medical hub of the country. Indore has made an impression in the global arena and doesn’t require any introduction in the US anymore,” Vyas said.

He also added, “Being a proud Indori, I can say that with a little effort we can surely reduce the traffic congestion and improve the healthcare facilities. A lot of development is taking place in these sectors. I am confident that we (Indore) will hit the bull’s eye.”

MISSED OUT ON

“I missed out on Indore’s sumptuous poha and jalebi to start with. I also miss visiting places like Rajwada and Lal Bagh. I remember the toy train in Nehru Park and the lanes near our college SGSITS which I used to frequent whenever I came to Indore,” Vyas said.

Recommendation to PBD guests

“Don’t miss your share of the Poha and Jalebi, Lal Balti Ki Kachori, Ravi ke Pohe, Dal-Bafale and the local places where you can see the city’s hospitality and culture which makes you feel at home due to their love and affection,” Vyas added.

Message for NRIs

“Don’t miss the journey of how Indore strived hard to become the cleanest city in the country for six consecutive times. Meet the people, administration and feel the change which will also give you a glimpse of the city’s potential,” he said.

Improve air connectivity

“Even as the city is developing very fast, the government must focus on air connectivity as it takes a 6 to 12 hour wait at the Mumbai or Delhi airports to reach Indore. Better air connectivity will bring in more opportunities for the city,” the founder of an IT company which made its place in Fortune 50, said.