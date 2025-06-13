 Race For Admission: No 2nd Chance If First Preference Is Ignored, Says DHE
However, those who didn’t get their desired course or college in this round can still participate in the upcoming rounds of counselling

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
Race For Admission: No 2nd Chance If First Preference Is Ignored, Says DHE | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major shift to the college admission process, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has issued a firm directive: if a student is allotted a seat in their first-preference course and college but chooses not to take admission, they will be barred from participating in further rounds of counselling.

The rule — introduced for the first time — aims to streamline admissions and prevent seats from going vacant due to indecision or strategic waitlisting. The announcement came alongside the release of the first allotment list for undergraduate and postgraduate courses across government and private colleges on Friday. The list was initially scheduled for Thursday but was delayed by a day.

Students who have been allotted their preferred course must secure their seat by submitting the admission fee by June 18, failing which they forfeit their right to that seat — and further rounds.

The registration window for the second round of centralized online admissions is already open and will remain so until June 18. Students are advised to act swiftly and responsibly.

BBA, BCA Admission: Registration date extended

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has extended the start of online registration for BBA, BCA, BBM, and BMS admission counselling from June 16 to June 22, with the window open till 11:45 pm on June 30.

This is the first time DTE is conducting centralised online counselling for these courses. The extension was made due to unforeseen reasons, according to officials. Students are advised to register in time and follow updates on the official DTE portal.

