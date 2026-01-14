 Indore Chinese Manjha: 20 Cases & 25 Arrests In 24 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Chinese Manjha: 20 Cases & 25 Arrests In 24 Hours

Indore Chinese Manjha: 20 Cases & 25 Arrests In 24 Hours

Indore police registered 20 cases and arrested 25 people within 24 hours for selling or using banned Chinese manjha, dangerous to humans, animals, and birds. Action was taken across multiple areas, including Tejaji Nagar, Rau, Malharganj, and Banganga. Kites and threads were seized. Police warned against Chinese manjha and urged citizens to report offenders.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Indore Chinese Manjha: 20 Cases & 25 Arrests In 24 Hours | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police intensified its action against the sale and use of banned Chinese manjha, which is dangerous for humans, animals and birds, and registered 20 cases within 24 hours. During the action 25 people have also been arrested with banned Chinese manjha from different areas of the city under relevant sections of BNS and the Environment Protection Act.

These actions were taken on the instruction of CP Santosh Kumar Singh.

Police teams took action in areas including Tejaji Nagar, Rau, Malharganj, Aerodrome, Rajendra Nagar, Lasudia, Banganga, Juni Indore, Raoji Bazar and Chandan Nagar police station jurisdictions. In some cases, people were caught selling the banned manjha while in other cases, people were caught flying kites using Chinese manjha. The police also seized kites along with the thread.

 The police are continuing the investigation and are questioning the accused about the source of purchase and supply of the banned kite string. Police officials said that strict action will continue against those storing, selling or using Chinese manjha. Shops and godowns involved in illegal storage are also being sealed and action of externment is being taken against repeat offenders.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: P-North, P-East & P-South Wards Overview
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: P-North, P-East & P-South Wards Overview
SVIS Pile Up 317/5 In Giles Shield U-14 Semifinal
SVIS Pile Up 317/5 In Giles Shield U-14 Semifinal
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signals Civic Overhaul, Claims Mahayuti Win Certain
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signals Civic Overhaul, Claims Mahayuti Win Certain
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Firecrackers Overshadow Green Promises In Campaign Trail
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Firecrackers Overshadow Green Promises In Campaign Trail
Read Also
Bhopal News: 'Dead Rats Found In Drinking Water...' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Begins Water Audit...
article-image

Police appealed to the public to avoid using Chinese manjha and to use only traditional cotton thread for kite flying. Citizens are also requested to inform the police or call the Crime Watch Helpline at 7049108283 if they see anyone selling banned manjha.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Stone For ₹800 Crore Water Supply Project On 14 January
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Stone For ₹800 Crore Water Supply Project On 14 January
Indore Chinese Manjha: 20 Cases & 25 Arrests In 24 Hours
Indore Chinese Manjha: 20 Cases & 25 Arrests In 24 Hours
MP News: Toxic Water In Taps, Civic Neglect Takes Toll On Mandleshwar Residents’ Health
MP News: Toxic Water In Taps, Civic Neglect Takes Toll On Mandleshwar Residents’ Health
Indore News: ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ Drive Launched In District
Indore News: ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ Drive Launched In District
Indore News: IMC Holds Water Hearings In All 85 Wards, Receives Over 309 Complaints
Indore News: IMC Holds Water Hearings In All 85 Wards, Receives Over 309 Complaints