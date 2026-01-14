Indore Chinese Manjha: 20 Cases & 25 Arrests In 24 Hours | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police intensified its action against the sale and use of banned Chinese manjha, which is dangerous for humans, animals and birds, and registered 20 cases within 24 hours. During the action 25 people have also been arrested with banned Chinese manjha from different areas of the city under relevant sections of BNS and the Environment Protection Act.

These actions were taken on the instruction of CP Santosh Kumar Singh.

Police teams took action in areas including Tejaji Nagar, Rau, Malharganj, Aerodrome, Rajendra Nagar, Lasudia, Banganga, Juni Indore, Raoji Bazar and Chandan Nagar police station jurisdictions. In some cases, people were caught selling the banned manjha while in other cases, people were caught flying kites using Chinese manjha. The police also seized kites along with the thread.

The police are continuing the investigation and are questioning the accused about the source of purchase and supply of the banned kite string. Police officials said that strict action will continue against those storing, selling or using Chinese manjha. Shops and godowns involved in illegal storage are also being sealed and action of externment is being taken against repeat offenders.

Police appealed to the public to avoid using Chinese manjha and to use only traditional cotton thread for kite flying. Citizens are also requested to inform the police or call the Crime Watch Helpline at 7049108283 if they see anyone selling banned manjha.