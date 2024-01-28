R-Day Round-up: Artistes Enthral Audience At Bharat Parv In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A colourful Bharat Parv programmme dazzled the audience at the Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium on the evening of Republic Day. The event, inaugurated by collector Dilip Kumar Yadav, witnessed various traditional performances, music and dance. District panchayat CEO Kumar Satyam, DFO Sanjay, additional collector Vishal Chauhan and Lok Senani Patwa graced the occasion.

Renowned bhajan singer Dinesh Kumar Dholpure, hailing from Shajapur district and his 10-member troupe, enthralled the audience. A folk drama performance by the talented team from Ujjain left the audience spellbound. District public relations office organised a development and photo exhibition, portraying the remarkable story of progress and development in the state. Mandsaur MLA Vipin Jain, local public representatives, and district officials were among those present.

Niyudhacharya feted for contributions to ancient martial art

On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Niyudhacharya Narendra Srivastava, was felicitated by Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda for his contributions to ancient Indian martial arts. The chief guest, Devda, praised the dedication and commitment of Niyudhacharya in establishing 'Niyudh' as a recognised sport globally.

This honour follows his recent accolade- an honorary doctorate awarded by the World Human Rights Protection Commission. The district-level event was attended by prominent figures such as collector Dilip Kumar Yadav, SP Anurag Sujania, and distinguished citizens. Niyudh Sports Federation, Niyudh Federation of India, Niyudh (quarterly sports magazine), Madhya Pradesh Jeet Kune-do Federation, District Taekwon-do Association, District Jeet Kune-do Association, District Judo Association and Niyudh Airgun and Archery Sports Association extended heartfelt congratulations.