MP Shocker: Family Of 3 Found Hanging In Gwalior Residence, Probe On

Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a family of three, including the husband, wife and their young son were found hanging at their home in Gwalior on Sunday. The family was last seen in public two days ago and hence it is suspected that they died on Friday.

The police have summoned a forensic expert team to the scene. Additionally, the police have sent the bodies of the three deceased individuals for post-mortem and initiated an investigation.

Jitendra Jha, a resident of the Hurawali area under the Sirauli Police Station, worked as a laborer. Jitendra, along with his wife Triveni and son Achal Jha, used to reside there. Their house had been closed for two days. On Sunday, people nearby noticed a foul smell emanating from the house, leading to suspicion, prompting them to inform the police.

Upon receiving the information, Vinay Singh Tomar, the in-charge of the Sirauli Police Station, arrived with the force. Upon entering the house, they found the couple and their son hanging from the noose.

Neighbors reported seeing them two days ago, after which the door remained shut all day Saturday. A forensic expert was also called to the scene, and the police have launched an investigation. Mobile phones have also been confiscated.

The police are investigating angles related to murder and suicide, while CSP Hina Khan states that the couple and their young son were found hanging from the noose in the Hurawali area. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on both murder and suicide angles.