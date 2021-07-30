Indore: QR code reading facility reduces power bill complaints

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company has claimed that the implementation of QR code in meter reading facility has shot down complaints related to electricity bills.

West Discom has put QR codes on electricity meters. Because of this, it has become compulsory for the reader to go door to door for meter reading.

As a result of this, bills are being made on actual reading which has led to reduction in bill-related complaints.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar has said that the number of readings from QR codes is increasing in big cities like Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, and Dewas.

“In these four cities, the reading of about six lakh meters is being done through QR code,” he adds.

Total number of meters with QR code facility stands around 12 lakh in all 15 districts under West Discom.

“As it is becoming a necessity for meter reader to visit the premises of consumers, the complaints related to billing are coming down. Because of code facility, the quality of meter photos has also enhanced,” says Tomar.

The crowd of consumers at zones and at distribution centers has also reduced comparatively. Tomar says that they have set a target for putting QR codes in meters with all urban consumers by end of this year.

There are around 20 lakh meters in urban areas in Malwa-Nimar region which falls under West Discom.