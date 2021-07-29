Indore: Increase in Covid cases: Chief Minister tweets a warning

Indore: After the increase in the number of Covid-positive cases from three to seven on Wednesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed concern over the development and appealed to people to remain cautious and follow guidelines strictly.

In his tweet on Thursday morning, the chief minister mentioned, “Seven positive cases of Covid-19 were found in Indore today. I have directed the administration to remain alert and appeal to the citizens to remain cautious as the situation will change in no time if we are negligent. Be alert and follow the guidelines.”

As many as seven people tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and the rate of positivity rose to 0.08 per cent. The health department had also shown seven patients discharged on Wednesday. The number of cases has increased above five after seven days as, previously, seven cases were found positive on July 21. The total number of positive patients in Indore is 152,980 and as many as 1,391 deaths have been reported so far.

‘Asymptomatic patients’

"The seven patients who tested positive on Wednesday are asymptomatic. Those having facilities at home were kept in home isolation, while those who had no facility were admitted to the Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre. We’re concerned over violation of Covid norms in the city. Many people have even stopped wearing masks and following Covid protocols. People should follow strict Covid guidelines as we can prevent a likely third wave of Covid-19 only through this," said Dr Amit Malakar, district nodal officer for Covid-19

Covid statistics