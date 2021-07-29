Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh sees spike in Covid cases, 22 reported in a single day

BHOPAL: As the government prepares for the combating the possible third wave of Covid-19 , a sudden rise in the cases has left the administration worried.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 22 new coronavirus cases taking the positivity rate to 0.02 per cent. Of these seven were reported in Indore. The number of active cases in the state stands at 130 active. As many as 71,090 samples were sent for testing on the day.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said, ìMadhya Pradesh reported 22 Covid cases on Thursday. Indore reported 7 corona positive cases while Panna and Chhatarpur reported 4 cases each. Jabalpur, Raisen Satna and Ujjain shared one each.î† Health department has clarified that all the patients are asymptomatic and no casualty has been reported in the state following a surge in cases.

In the last 28 days, Indore contributed 128 cases to the state tally. The Indore coronavirus count stands at 1,52,980. During the second wave of coronavirus, Indore had seen a positivity rate of 17 per cent.