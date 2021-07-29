Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh sees spike in Covid cases, 22 reported in a single day

BHOPAL: As the government prepares for the combating the possible third wave of Covid-19 , a sudden rise in the cases has left the administration worried.
Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 22 new coronavirus cases taking the positivity rate to 0.02 per cent. Of these seven were reported in Indore. The number of active cases in the state stands at 130 active. As many as 71,090 samples were sent for testing on the day.
Home minister Narottam Mishra said, ìMadhya Pradesh reported 22 Covid cases on Thursday. Indore reported 7 corona positive cases while Panna and Chhatarpur reported 4 cases each. Jabalpur, Raisen Satna and Ujjain shared one each.î† Health department has clarified that all the patients are asymptomatic and no casualty has been reported in the state following a surge in cases.
In the last 28 days, Indore contributed 128 cases to the state tally. The Indore coronavirus count stands at 1,52,980. During the second wave of coronavirus, Indore had seen a positivity rate of 17 per cent.
Concerned CM warns people, alerts admin
With the gradual rise in coronavirus cases in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh over the past few days, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday cautioned the people, saying that even slight negligence towards adherence to COVID-19 protocols could quickly turn the situation bad.† "Seven new COVID-19 cases were found in Indore. I have directed the administration to remain alert. I also urge people there that even slight negligence in observing caution will result in change in the situation without any delay. Therefore, remain alert and follow guidelines," Chouhan said in a tweet.
Health officials said that Indore has witnessed a gradual spike in daily cases - from one to seven - between July 23 and 28. Eyewitnesses said that people were seen crowding public places like markets, with many of them not even wearing face masks and not following social-distancing and COVID-19 norms.
Indore reports only 694 vaccinations, Chhindwara 37,611
Indore, which reported 7 corona cases in a day reported just 694 vaccinations while Chhindwara led the state with 37,611 vaccinations on Thursday. Even Panna, which reported 4 corona cases, reported over 6,000 vaccinations.
Low vaccination is definitely a matter of serious concern at a time when the cases are seeing a surge. The health department, however, clarified that all patients are asymptomatic.
Madhya Pradesh reported 7,14,511 vaccination on Thursday at 3,874 centres (session sites). Twenty five vaccination centres were in private hospitals and the rest in public hospitals.† The overall tally went to 3,08,73,316 while first dose count stands at 2,58,74,758 and second dose at 49,98,531.
Khargone reported 30,553 vaccinations, Bhopal 20,623, Gwalior 23,049 and Jabalpur reported 15,982 vaccinations. Ujjain reported 22,551. Khandwa reported 26,955 and Bhind reported 22,430 while Seoni reported 23,269 vaccinations. Ratlam and Morena reported 20,108 and 20,438 respectively. Sagar and Dhar reported 17,821 and 17,252 respectively.
Satna reported 19,332 while Sehore reported 14,517 vaccinations. Dewas, Chhattarpur, Vidisha, Guna, Shajapur reported 14,512; 14970; 14,757;14,445; 14,804 vaccinations respectively. Rajgarh reported 19,074 while Harda reported 21,724. Hoshangabad and††Narsingpur 16,264 and 16,917 vaccinations respectively. Sidhi and Datia††reported 10,070 and 10,085 vaccination respectively.