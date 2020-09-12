QR code access to Air Sewa portal at Indore airport

Indore: The city’s air passengers can easily send their feedback about the service at the airport and also that of the airlines to the Government of India by just opening the Air Sewa portal through QR code.

QR codes of Air Sewa portal of Government of India was inaugurated at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Saturday. One each such facility is placed near May I help you desk in arrival and in the departure beyond Security Hold Area. Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, informed that one can use the QR code scanner to scan the code by putting his mobile near QR code. A link will immediately open the Air Sewa portal through which passenger can lodge their grievance, suggestions and appreciation there.

In the departure area, a passenger to Lucknow, Prakash Khushwah, used it first, for logging his feed-back. In the arrival area, it was inaugurated by the first passenger Shikha arriving from Mumbai.

Sanyal said that we have updated all information about the city airport in Air Sewa portal which will be easily accessed without touching any document during corona times. The portal will give flight information, delay messages, updated information of all flights operating from here, all contact no. of responsible officers of the airport and the airlines.