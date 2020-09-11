JEE Main Results 2020: Akarsh Jain from Indore tops in MP

Bagging first place in the state, Akarsh Jain from Indore added another feather to his cap. He was the city and state topper in JEE Main 2020 January attempt as well.

Surprisingly, his score in JEE Main has not wavered either. He scored 99.99 percent in January attempt as well as September attempt.

While lockdown and coronavirus outspread affected everyone's concentration, Akarsh is committed to becoming the first engineer in his family.

Here is a word from the state topper Akarsh Jain:

"I worked really hard and was prepared for the examination. Becoming the state topper again is a beautiful surprise. We don't have any engineers in the family. My father (Tarun Jain) is a businessman and mother (Shraddha Jain) is a teacher. So I will be the first one to become an engineer if everything goes well. I want to do engineering in Computer Science from IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Bombay. I actually decided to attempt JEE in class X. I really enjoy Physics and Mathematics. I scored well in both in class X as well. I scored 100 marks in Math and 99 in Science in class X. In order to prepare for JEE, I studied for 9 hours everyday on an average. I feel really happy that I am state topper again. It is inspiring for my little sister (Anaanya). I would thank my mentor Kamal sir."