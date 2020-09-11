JEE (Main) 2020 Results Announced: 24 people score 100 percentile -- check out the list of toppers

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) results were released late on Friday night on the official website of the exam. Conducted amid massive protests due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exams had been given by several lakh students.

Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official site (jeemain.nta.nic.in). The results obtained in the JEE Main papers determine whether you can give the JEE Advanced papers and as such, around 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the entrance examination that would allow entry into some of India's premier educational institutions.