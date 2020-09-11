JEE (Main) 2020 Results Announced: 24 people score 100 percentile -- check out the list of toppers

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) results were released late on Friday night on the official website of the exam. Conducted amid massive protests due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exams had been given by several lakh students.
Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official site (jeemain.nta.nic.in). The results obtained in the JEE Main papers determine whether you can give the JEE Advanced papers and as such, around 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the entrance examination that would allow entry into some of India's premier educational institutions.
Registration for JEE Advanced begins from tomorrow, September 12.
Who are the toppers?
As per reports that quote the National Testing Agency, around 24 students have scored 100 percentile.
According to a tweet by the Indian Express' Ritika Chopra, Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat leads the list. This is followed by Gurkirat Singh from Delhi and Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana.