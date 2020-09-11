JEE Main 2020: Final answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The NTA had increased the number of exam centres from 570 to 660. The exams were held between September 1 and September 6.

Out of total students attempting JEE Main, the top 2,50,000 rank holders of JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

Registration for the JEE Advanced 2020 will start on September 12. The exam will be held in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:50 pm.

Scores of aspirants had earlier protested the move to conduct exams amid the pandemic and requested the authorities to defer the NEET and JEE 2020. However, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea for the postponement of the two entrance tests due to the coronavirus outbreak.