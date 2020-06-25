Qatar mein Katar: Over 500 from MP stranded in Doha

Indore: In a rough estimate, as many as 500 people from Madhya Pradesh, including a large number of people from the city, have been stranded in Doha, capital of Qatar, for the last four months. Even after approaching bureaucrats and political leaders of the state, they are still waiting and languishing in the hope of evacuation under Vande Bharat Mission.

They had all assembled in Doha hoping against hope to return home. Some are very ill while others have run out of their stock of medicines, but are, somehow, pulling along.

KK Jha, a stranded passenger, who lives in Tulsi Nagar, Indore, told Free Press from Doha that he went there from the city on February 26 with his family. His return ticket to the city via Mumbai was booked on an IndiGo flight scheduled on March 14. But around March 10, Qatar government banned all incoming flights from India following the corona outbreak. Hence his homecoming plans were botched.